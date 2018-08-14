Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall drew with second placed Timperley in the Vivio Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League.

Home side Timperley won the toss and batted first as Boughton Hall bowled them all out for 173, as Jack Williams took 4-45, while William Owen also claimed three scalps.

In their response, the Chester side reached 139-9 in their 55 overs as the spoils were shared.

Opener Richard Moore top scored with 30, while captain Owen reached 27 before being trapped lbw.

Oulton Park drew with Bramhall in a rain affected match.

The home side won the toss and put Bramhall into bat as the Stockport outfit made 257-9, with Liam Banthorpe reaching 113 before being dismissed.

Out of the Oulton Park bowling attack, Tom Hyslop posted the best figures of 4-57, while there were two wickets for Daniel Leech and one each for Craig Douglas and Martin East.

In 40 overs, the home side were restricted to 179-2 with Muhammad Shahbaz Bashir unbeaten on 95 and Callum Begg ending the innings on 40 not out.

Neston beat Didsbury by two wickets on their travels.

The Manchester side batted first but were bowled all out for just 94 inside 28 overs as only three batsmen reached double figures.

Ashley Davis posted a remarkable 8-41 with the ball, as Matt Stewart and Luke Jones claimed the other two wickets.

But Neston’s run chase was a close encounter as they scraped home with two wickets intact.

Guy Reeve’s 33 proved to be the top score for Neston, with Nick Anderson taking five wickets for Disbury.

In Division One, Barrow suffered defeat at the hands of Bowdon by more than 100 runs.

Bowdon declared on 244-6 following 130 from opener Patrick Ashling and an unbeaten 61 by Hamish Dunlop.

Maneesha Ayomal Nissanka took 3-69 and there were also two scalps for Ryan Holloway.

Barrow were dismissed for 141 as Iroshan De Silva struck an unbeaten 68.

Alvanley suffered a heavy defeat to Brooklands in Division Two.

Alvanley won the toss and chose to field first as Brooklands were bowled out for 226.

Mike Roberts took 5-51, while Michael Rowlands claimed a further two wickets.

But Alvanley collapsed to 54 all out as Chris Charles, Sam Baxter and Simon Gee proved to be the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Caleb Jones took 5-27, while Aj Hart claimed three wickets, with a further two for Kevin Carroll.

Christleton beat Tattenhall by 144 runs.

Home side Christleton batted first and declared after reaching 271-8.

Atif Bajwa made 118 before he was bowled by Amir Afzal and Joshua Joseph reached 39.

Afzal took 5-80 with the ball for Tattenhall and Gary Forster claimed a further three wickets.

In response, Tattenhall were bowled all out for 127 as Afzal’s 73 proved the only batsman to reach double figures.

Javed Iqbal took 5-46 from the Christleton bowling attack, while Joseph took another two scalps.

Kingsley were beaten by Port Sunlight in the Cheshire Cricket League Division One.

Port Sunlight were put into bat at The Croft and were dismissed for 144 inside 43 overs.

Hayden Lanza and Travis Martin both took five wickets each.

In response, Kingsley were bowled all out for 123, with opening batsman Ben Stoddart top scoring with 29, closely followed by Tom Hughes on 27.

Cholmondeley’s game with Langley in Division Three ended in a draw.

Langley were put into bat by the home side and were dismissed for 181, with Oliver Law and Patrick Phillips taking three wickets apiece.

In response, Cholmondeley’s innings ended on 158-6 as the spoils were shared.

George Hammer reached 55 before he was bowled by Matt Betteridge and Law scored 30.

Bunbury beat Heaton Mersey by three wickets in a low scoring encounter.

Home side Heaton Mersey batted first and were bowled all out for 101, before Bunbury made 102-7 to take the 25 points.

Chester County Officers were beaten by Old Parkonians at the HM Curphey Memorial Ground.

The Chester side won the toss and batted first, but were bowled all out for 106, with Steve Johnson’s 19 proving to be the top score.

In response, Old Parkonians lost just one wicket during their succesful run chase.

In Division Four, Frodsham suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Audlem after being bowled out for just 47 runs.

Audlem lost only two wickets during their response.

Westminster Park overcame Styal and sealed a four wicket victory.

The away side were bowled all out for 102 as Kiran Kumar and Sandeep Kumar both took three wickets each for Westminster Park.

The home side lost six wickets during their innings as Chinna Rayalu Katha top scored with 26.

Chris Andrews produced a fine all-round performance as league leaders Saughall beat Wirral 2nds to continue their title charge in Division C West of the Cheshire League.

Batting first Saughall racked up 213-3 before the declaration arrived after 36 overs.

Andrews top-scored with a sublime 114 not out, taking his seasons batting average up to an incredible 99.7.

James Huxley (30) and Ben Salisbury (15) offered support, while Andy Thomas notched a bright and breezy 28 not out to help force an early declaration.

Wirral started brightly in their reply, reaching 68 before two wickets fell.

Andrews followed up his century with a flurry of wickets and Wirral were eventually bowled out for 155 after 41.1 overs.