Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Cheshire Phoenix star Taylor King has announced his retirement from professional basketball.

The 30-year-old was a stellar performer for the Nix during the 2014/15 season under then head coach John Coffino as Cheshire finished fourth in the BBL and came within a whisker of reaching the play-off final at the O2 Arena in London.

King, who played under lauded Hall of Famer coach Mike Krzyzewski at NCAA Division One powerhouse Duke University during his college days, had spent time in Lithuania with BC Nevezis, Leicester Riders of the BBL and the Agua Caliente Clippers of the NBA G League after leaving Cheshire.

(Image: Max Turner/Icon SMI)

He said on social media: “It’s with a full heart that I announce my retirement from playing the game of basketball. The game that I put so much time, effort, sweat, tears, and hard work in for nearly 25 years.

“I have had many highs and lows in my career, been through so much I can’t even put into words.

“From AAU South Coast to SCA, to Mater Dei to Duke, to Villanova to Concordia to playing in 11 countries over four continents in a seven-year professional career.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and all who have helped me throughout an incredible journey. Now it’s time to dedicate myself to helping the next generation of young student athletes maximize there talent as well as finishing getting my degree and ultimately becoming a great coach.”

As a youngster growing up in Huntington Beach, California, King was tipped for NBA stardom, ranked as one of the top prospects in America.

King, who spoke at length on his basketball journey to the Chronicle back in 2016 , shone in high school and played in the McDonald’s All-American game in 2007 alongside current NBA stars James Harden, Blake Griffin and Kevin Love.

After high school he was in high demand and had numerous colleges courting him before he eventually opted to attend Duke.

But for King, known for his deep three-point shooting, his college career did not turn out as hoped and he left Duke for Villanova before switching to Concordia, then embarking on his professional career.