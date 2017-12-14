Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have re-signed fan favourite Devan Bailey.

And the Great Britain international could make his second Nix debut in Sunday's BBL Trophy first-round tie at home to Glasgow Rocks (5.30pm).

Bailey, who joins from the Portuguese Pro Liga Basketball League, said: "I am excited to get back on the court in the Phoenix jersey and with such a great team.

"I will mould in and help the team in anyway possible to win as much silverware as we can."

Bailey, a former Helsby High School student, joined Cheshire in the summer of 2013 and was named as the club's MVP by supporters in his sole full season with the club.

The 28-year-old guard left the Nix midway through the following campaign and in 2015 announced that he was quitting basketball in an effort to make it in mixed martial arts .

But Bailey, who also counts Mersey Tigers and Manchester Giants among his former clubs, has since returned to the sport in which he made his name.

Cheshire head coach Ben Thomas said: "I am really happy to have Devan sign with us for the remainder of the season.

"He will strengthen our team and add a competitiveness that everyone else will be able to feed off.

"He has been working hard over the last couple of years and he is ready to prove himself with the Nix."