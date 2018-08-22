Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have secured their ninth addition of a busy summer, after swooping to re-sign former Nix forward Dii’Jon Allen-Jordan.

American Allen-Jordan played for the Nix during the 2016/17 BBL season and has rejoined head coach Ben Thomas’ new-look side.

A popular figure at the Cheshire Oaks Arena in Ellesmere Port during his last stint with the club, Allen-Jordan averaged an impressive 13 points and seven rebounds per game, with his ability to punish opponents in the open court seeing him end up on numerous highlight reels.

Said Thomas: “It is great to have Dii’Jon back with us for the upcoming season.

“His athletic ability is second to none, but there is so much more to his game. He is an elite defender capable of putting guards under full court pressure, but also mixing it with the bigs in the paint.

“Offensively, he brings a completely different skill set to anything we saw last season, he’s the type of player that can get to the basket at ease and create for himself or his teammates.

“However, I think where we all love seeing Dii’Jon is in the open court, where he is sure to entertain the Nix fans and punish the opposition.”

A native of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Allen-Jordan played his college basketball at Western Oklahoma, Francis Marion and Campbellsville before embarking on a pro-career that saw him take in spells with the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the NBA G League and a stint at the Phoenix.

And now, back with the Nix, Allen-Jordan is keen to get back firing on all cylinders once again.

“I’m happy to be back with the Cheshire Phoenix family, but this will be a statement year for the club as well as for me,” said Allen-Jordan.

“I really enjoyed my last stint here with all the support from the fans.

“I know the standard of basketball in this country is on the rise, and I’m grateful to be back playing here.

“Last time I was here, I was only able to play half a season and got in a groove late and I felt like I couldn’t help the team how I knew I could. But this year will be different, building chemistry with my teammates from the beginning will be my main focus as we all push each other to give this club a wonderful season.”

Cheshire have also added to their backroom team this past week with the addition of assistant coach Richard McNutt.

McNutt joins the Phoenix as an assistant coach following a six-year professional career which has seen him play in Austria, Iceland, Italy and a stint in the BBL with the Sheffield Sharks.

The Ellesmere Port native, who also spent a year in an Alaskan high school before completing four years in the NCAA, said: “The opportunity to work with Ben and help bring silverware to this ambitious club is something I’m very passionate about.

“Having grown up in the area and being involved in the basketball community, I know how important the club is to the fans.”