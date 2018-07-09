Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall secured a six wicket victory over Didsbury in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League.

The home side won the toss and chose to field at Filkins Lane against the Manchester side and bowled them out for 130.

Jack Williams took 4-20 with the ball for Chester, with Warren Goodwin claiming a further two scalps.

With the bat, Goodwin struck an unbeaten 58 as the home side reached their target with the loss of only four wickets during a successful run chase.

Alex Money also made 32 while William Owen struck 24 during the win, which gave Chester Boughton Hall 25 points.

Neston beat Cheadle at Parkgate, also by six wickets.

The home side fielded first after winning the toss and restricted the visitors to 209, taking seven wickets in the process across 50 overs.

Ashley Davis took three wickets and Prithvi Sarvaiya took a further two.

In response, Neston sealed victory after reaching 211 runs inside 42 overs.

Will Evans top scored for Neston with 78, while Luke Camden scored an unbeaten 60, as opener Simon Stokes was trapped lbw six runs short of a half-century.

Oulton Park suffered a heavy defeat on their travels against Timperley.

The Greater Manchester side batted first and declared on 294-2 after opening batsmen Furqan Shafiq and Grant Hodnett scored 56 and 105 respectively.

It was added to with 70 from Abhishek Kulkarni and Brooke Guest made 42.

Tom Hyslop and Matt Parkinson were the only Oulton Park bowlers to take scalps.

With the bat Oulton Park collapsed to 127 all out as Hyslop’s half-century proved to be the only major resistance, while Muhammad Kashif and opener Mark Latham scored 26 and 14 respectively.

Barrow are bottom of Division One after suffering defeat against Bollington.

Barrow were put into bat first and reached 182-6 in their 50 overs as Iroshan De Silva scored a half-century, with useful contributions also from Gareth Hughes, Alex Reid, and Lee Dwyer.

But Bollington were successful in their run chase and lost four wickets on their way to victory, with De Silva claiming two of them.

Alvanley beat Christleton in Division Two.

Christleton batted first after winning the toss and made 193-9 in their 50 overs, Josh Morgan Jones top scoring with 55 as Chris Charles took 4-61 with the ball for the home side.

Alvanley secured a six wicket victory after chasing down their target, as openers Michael Rowlands and Andy Bennion made 75 and 42 respectively.

Joshua Joseph took two wickets for Christleton.

The previous week, 16-year-old Jack Breakwell scored 151 for Christleton’s 2nd XI in the win over Oxton’s 4th XI after opening the batting.

Tattenhall picked up 25 points with a big win over Weaverham.

After batting first, Tattenhall declared on 298-5 as Aamir Afzal scored a century, while there were also half-centuries for Muhammad Umer and Ben Pearce.

Weaverham were bowled all out for 137 as Alan Brock and Charlie Dearing both claimed three wickets apiece.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley secured an eight wicket victory over Ashton-on-Mersey.

The away side were put into bat and Kingsley restricted them to 214 for the loss of eight wickets, Adrian Burden taking three with two each for Tom Waring and Ben Stoddart.

Kingsley eased to victory for the loss of just two wickets as Kingsley Warman and Hayden Lanza struck unbeaten scores of 104 and 78 respectively.

Bunbury beat Holmes Chapel in Division Three, the latter batting first and reaching 160-9.

But Bunbury secured victory and 20 points after reaching 161-2.

Chester County Officers drew with Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge, who batted first and reached 245-7 in their innings.

With the ball Andrew George took four wickets and Jack Bates claimed two.

In response, Chester County Officers made 229-6 as the spoils were shared, Emilio Hebaiter scoring an unbeaten 87 and James Banks falling on 73.

Cholmondeley succumbed to defeat against Heaton Mersey.

The away side were bowled all out for 144 as Francois Du Plessis top scored with 47, but Heaton Mersey secured victory after reaching 148-4.

In Division Four, Frodsham lost to Tranmere Victoria at Monument Park.

Frodsham were bowled all out for 113 as only Matt Williamson, Nick Brimble and Roger London were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Tranmere Victoria reached their target with four wickets still intact.

Saughall moved up to second place in the league table with a five wicket win against Chester County Officers 2nds.

Saughall’s opening bowlers restricted the hosts to just 45-2 off the first 22 overs.

After drinks, County Officers accelerated with a flurry of boundaries on a lightning quick outfield but wily campaigners Tony Roberts and Alen Roberts kept a lid on the scoring rate as the hosts crawled to 123-8 off their 45 overs.

Missing four top-order batsmen, Saughall’s batting lineup had an unfamiliar look and when James Huxley, Matty Pierce and Chris Andrews all dragged on to their stumps, Saughall were 49-3.

Jon Smith calmly steadied any nerves and an unbeaten 17 from Andy Thomas helped Saughall reach 124-5 in just the 23rd over.

Skipper Alen Roberts said: “Today was an excellent win. We were missing key players but set up victory with a disciplined bowling and fielding performance.

“In recent weeks we’ve taken 42 points from the top two teams, which now puts us in a strong position for the second half of the season.”