Tributes have been paid to a much-loved dad who died in a Spanish hospital stranded thousands of miles from home.

Terry Gale, 59, from Macclesfield, suffered an aneurysm and suspected stroke while on a family holiday and lost his fight for life on Monday.

He had spent four days in a coma in a hospital in Santa Cruz, Tenerife, where he underwent major surgery to have part of his brain removed.

Although the cost of his immediate medical needs was covered by his European Health Insurance Card his family had wanted him to be flown home for further treatment.

However, Terry’s travel insurers refused his claim saying he hadn’t declared pre-existing medical conditions.

A huge fundraising campaign called Get Terry Home raised £16,000 in just four days and the money will now be used to repatriate him.

Mark Eeles, a friend who worked with Terry and had been helping with the campaign, said: “It is really sad news, Terry was a really nice guy.

“He loved his family and his holidays, his family was his passion.

“He was very intelligent, knew his job well and got on well with people.

“No one had a bad word to say about him and a lot of people will miss him.

“He was larger than life and called a spade a spade, he was always straight with you. He was a jokey, bubbly sort of person.”

The dad-of-two, of Dale Street, worked as a compliance reviewer for financial firm Smith, Law and Shepherd.

He had gone to Tenerife with his wife Sheryl, daughter Janet and son David at the beginning of August.

After suffering a heart attack on August 16 he spent around a week in hospital and was released having had a stent fitted.

But almost immediately he began feeling ill and returned to hospital where he was put in an induced coma on Thursday, August 23

Prior to moving into finance Terry had worked as a hairdresser and in a betting shop.

Aside from his family his main interests were music, the cinema, dog walking and football.

Janet, who set up the appeal, has described her dad as ‘wonderful’ and thanked everyone who donated.

She said: “We’ve been so overwhelmed by the response to our campaign.

“It’s been incredible and it’s restored my faith in humanity after a week of hell.

“Thank you all so much. We will use the money to repatriate Terry to the UK, pay for the family’s expenses to get home and any spare we will donate to a charity.”

A spokesman for underwriters AXA UK said: “We sympathise with Mr Gale’s family during this difficult time. However, his claim was declined as he hadn’t declared his pre-existing medical conditions.

“We would like to remind all holidaymakers of the importance of declaring their medical history so that their policy is valid and they are protected whilst abroad.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/pf3fy-get-terry-home .