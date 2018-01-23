Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester ’s Andrew Brady and Shane Jenek have intrigued Celebrity Big Brother viewers with their growing friendship often involving a lot of flirtation.

On Monday night Apprentice star Andrew, 27, who says he is straight, and Shane set pulses racing again as they cuddled up during an intimate chat in the garden.

Drag artist Shane, 36, – who also goes by Courtney Act – asks Andrew, from Vicars Cross , why he’s not affectionate in the bedroom.

With his head on Andrew’s shoulder, Shane insists: “You’re the least affectionate when in bed. Even now when you’re snuggled up like this… you go to bed, you roll over.”

Andrew, a self employed aerospace project manager, replies: “I’m romantic and I am affectionate but I like to sleep when I sleep and also, the whole like cuddliness, I’ve only got boxers on, and if we’re cuddling in bed that’s quite intimate.

“I wouldn’t do that with friends who are girls of mine.”

Shane questions Andrew over whether he is a womaniser when on nights out at which point Andrew references his experiences in Chester.

“Surely when you are out there’s a young lady that takes your eye?” suggests Shane.

Andrew, whose favourite venue is Barlounge, responds: “Yeah, but most of the time when I’ve been out in Chester I’ve been out with a girl, like a girl I’ve been getting with.”

But then Andrew whispers that he has had ‘one night stands’ with girls.

Despite both insisting they are ‘just friends’, Shane and Andrew have left a lot of fans feeling the love as well as fellow housemates.

Andrew has admitted to fancying Courtney, and comedian Daniel O’Reilly wanted to make sure the pair were on the same page about their relationship.

The star – aka Dapper Laughs – said: “I just need to know, from a mate’s perspective, as long as you’re both aware it’s a friendship, or if you ain’t, as long as you’re both aware of that I’m happy.”

Shane replied: “I’m aware that it’s a friendship” and Andrew echoed the same statement.

Daniel replied: “Good, because the last thing I would want is for the two of you to be hurt by it.”

■ On Monday night (January 22) former Liverpool winger John Barnes was evicted from the house but many of the younger female housemates were in tears.