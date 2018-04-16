Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A coffee barista from Chester likes to ‘espresso herself’ through song which is how she landed the lead role in Legally Blonde The Musical.

Ciera Evans, who works for Costa Coffee on Watergate Street, stars in The Zodiac Musical Theatre Society’s version being performed at The Brindley in Runcorn (April 24-28).

The 22-year-old will trade her brown and black uniform for something more glamourous when she plays pink-obsessed Elle Woods in the musical adaptation of the smash hit 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon.

Elle moves across the country to Harvard Law School to follow ex-boyfriend Warner. Despite initially not being taken seriously, she learns she can be both brainy and fashionable.

“I grew up watching Legally Blonde,” says Ciera. “The film was released when I was turning six and it was one of my favourite movies growing up. So, playing Elle is something I have always wanted to do. Plus, I feel like I can definitely relate to her love of fashion.”

Ciera, who lives in Saighton, will take to the stage supported by other members of the award-winning musical theatre company during its 50th anniversary year.

Chairman Jude Kenyon believes they have something special with Legally Blonde.

She said: “The society works incredibly hard to bring the audience shows that we hope have the wow-factor and this year is no exception. Ciera has such a wonderful voice, and along with the rest of the cast, they have a high-energy show that we can be proud of in our 50th year.”

■ Legally Blonde is being performed at The Brindley Theatre in Runcorn (April 24-28). To book, call 0151 907 8360 or visit the website. There are reduced ticket prices for the first three nights.