Details have been released of a large new housing development which will be built on the playing fields of one of Macclesfield’s elite schools.

Bellway Homes Limited will construct 132 homes on The King’s School site on Westminster Road in Macclesfield and create a ‘high-quality and safe residential neighbourhood’.

Outline planning permission was granted by Cheshire East Council (CEC) in January last year for up to 150 properties on the sports fields and playing areas including cricket nets, tennis courts, two Astroturf pitches and two rugby pitches.

New documents submitted to the council as part of a reserved matters application show that 132 homes will be built with 13 affordable units.

The land is being sold by the school to help fund the construction of their new 80-acre school near Prestbury. The Express reported last week how developer Hillcrest Homes has agreed to buy a second site at the school to transform it into luxury apartments.

Bellway Homes said the 132-home scheme will ‘perfectly complement’ their other housing developments in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be enhancing our presence in Macclesfield with an exclusive development of 132 properties at The King’s School.

“This new development will be our second in Macclesfield and it will perfectly complement Waterways 1831, our stunning development on Gunco Lane where we are currently building a superb range of three and four bedroom homes.”

Planning agents Turley said they are working closely with the school and CEC ‘to deliver high-quality housing on the site at the earliest opportunity’.

A planning statement said: “The overarching vision for the site is to create a high-quality and safe residential neighbourhood with a distinct character by providing a mix of family style homes within an attractive environment which takes reference and complements the local vernacular.”

Up to 14 different property types have been earmarked for the site, including a range of two, three, four and five bedroom detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartments.

A ‘significant number’ of trees will be installed to create to create ‘boulevard style’ streets and all properties will include at least two car parking spaces and private gardens.

King’s School has announced that work has begun on its new £60m campus.

Preliminary work has started on the school’s new 80-acre site at Derby Fields, next to one of the three locations the school currently operates from.

Work is underway to build an access road to the site before building can be begin on erecting the new school.

Building is scheduled to be completed by May 2020, with lessons starting the following September.

King’s is currently selling off two of its oldest sites, on Fence Avenue and Cumberland Street, for development, in order to fund the project. According to the school, final lessons will take place at the two sites in July 2020.

Vinci Construction UK has been appointed as lead contractor and Pick Everard are project architects for the school’s new campus.

Dr John Kennerley, chair of governors at King’s, said the new scheme will expand the reach the school already has in the community.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to launch our 2020 Vision for King’s. It will deliver not just a fantastic new campus for our pupils, but enable us to develop further community use of the school.”