One mum's journey back to fitness has inspired her to relaunch a Slimming World group.

Emma Fennell lost her mum suddenly in 2010 and led to Emma turning to food for comfort.

Over the next couple of years, Emma’s weight gradually increased.

Emma, who lives in Huntington with her husband Chris and teenage son Max, said: “I had gone from wearing skinny jeans and pretty dresses to leggings and loose tops to hide all my lumps and bumps. I was my worst nightmare, fat, 40 and frumpy!”

Diagnosed with osteo-arthritis in both feet in her late thirties, Emma still managed to be an active person. She regularly ran Cancer Research’s Race For Life 5k and she also participated in the Macmillan 12k Midnight walk but Emma found that her weight gain exacerbated her condition. Carrying more weight was putting extra pressure on her toe joints and she was suffering.

She found that she couldn’t be on her feet for long, her joints would become inflamed and swollen and walking was agony. Doctors had advised that losing weight would help her but how could she lose weight? Walking in itself was tough and so that meant exercising was impossible.

Emma decided she couldn’t go on like this anymore, so went along to her local Slimming World group.

She said: “I was so nervous at the thought of walking into a room full of strangers but the consultant was brilliant, explained about confidentiality at the scales, no humiliation in the group and the fact I could still eat all my favourite meals, currys, pasta, even chips. Apparently I could still have my favourite tipple of wine too!

“The group was lovely, so caring and compassionate; they had great tips and advice for me as a new member. I was delighted to see the pounds going down each week, and I did it without going hungry.”

Since losing 2½ stone and having an operation on both feet to fuse her big toes together Emma has managed to remain a target member for three years.

As a result, in 2017 Emma entered the Cancer Research ‘Pretty Muddy’ – a 5k obstacle race in the mud. Not only did she complete it, she did so in under 40 minutes, her best time ever.

Emma now feels that she wants to help others achieve their dream and is re-launching a Slimming World group. Meetings will be held at 9.30am on Fridays at Freedom Church, Hunter Street, Chester.

For more information call 07746 208538.