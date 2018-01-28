Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team from the Porsche Centre Chester is to compete in a classic competition to mark the anniversary of the influential Porsche 986 Boxster.

The 986 Boxster was the car that fundamentally shaped the Porsche business and brought a whole new generation of customers into the brand. It still remains one of the best-selling Porsche models ever made and has a loyal following of fans.

Not only do these cars provide many owners with their first taste of Porsche ownership but for some it also represents their first foray into the world of motorsport thanks to various race series which feature Boxsters.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the 986 Boxster and the introduction of the Porsche Classic Register, it seemed the perfect opportunity for Porsche Centre Chester to enter the Classic Restoracing competition by restoring a 986 Boxster S and then race it.

The competition will see a number of Porsche Centres’ fully restore a car then compete against one another in a dedicated, three-round Porsche Classic Restoracing Championship run by Porsche Club Great Britain at Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Donington Park.

Having already fully restored a Carrera 3.2 back to its former glory the team at Porsche Centre Chester is well equipped with the technical capabilities, skills and specialist knowledge needed to succeed in restoring a 986 Boxster S.

The Porsche Centre Chester 986 Boxster S was bought with 129,696 miles on the clock and was a perfect challenge for the technicians to undertake due to the condition in which it arrived. While it had been generally well taken car of, the car was not in the best condition and needed some attention after its day-to-day use over the years.

At this stage in the process, the car has been stripped down and the roll cage has been fitted. The engine is currently going through a complete rebuild, after which the brakes and suspension are to be replaced.

The driver for Porsche Centre Chester will be centre principal Carl Hazelton. In preparation for the race, Carl will be undergoing a medical examination before applying for his MSA racing licence.

Carl said: “What an opportunity, not only to demonstrate our immense technical capabilities and team work at the centre but to also have the chance to fulfil a lifetime dream to drive a race car!

“Preparing the car has been so exciting and anticipation is building towards the first race. We have all put a lot of time into the preparations from building the car to obtaining the race licence and at this stage I have no idea where we will run in the race, hopefully not last! We are taking it very seriously at the centre and looking forward to seeing lots of customers supporting the races.”

For further information on the restoracing project call the centre on 0151 373 4899 or email info@porschechester.co.uk. Alternatively there will be regular updates on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/porschecentrechester .