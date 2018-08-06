Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A newly renovated playground in Thackeray Drive, Vicars Cross , opened with a summer picnic.

On Saturday, July 14, more than 100 excited children and families enjoyed the new facilities which are aimed at under 12s and include the largest boat shaped climbing frame in the North West.

Lewis’s Ice Cream Van, Sally’s Building Blocks After School Club, Diva Fitness and PCSO Beth George all helped to make the afternoon memorable.

Friends of Thackeray Drive community and Great Boughton Parish Council were awarded funding by WREN, a not for profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

In addition, a successful bid to the National Lottery Awards for All has ensured that the community will get an innovative and exciting play area.

Chair of Great Boughton Parish Council Cllr Peter Bulmer said: “This is a huge achievement and has taken a lot of commitment from individual parish councillors and local parents.

“We are very proud of the new playground and plan to involve families in other parts of Boughton Heath and Vicars Cross to ensure that all children have the best play facilities possible.”