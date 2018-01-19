Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You never know what you've got until it's gone, and that can certainly be true in Chester's case.

There are so many familiar places that the city has said goodbye to over the years, and we've gone down memory lane to name just some of them that we wish were still around today.:

Quaintways

We're going back quite a while but if you were a youngster in Chester in the 1960s and 70s, you'll almost certainly have been a frequent visitor to Quaintways.

Where Rosies is today used to stand Quaintways, which operated as both a nightclub and live music venue. it even housed a hairdressing salon and bustling food hall - where can you say does that these days?

Quaintways played host to some huge names over the years, including The Sex Pistols, Slade, The Who, Status Quo and Thin Lizzy.

Claverton's

Claverton's on Lower Bridge Street was frequented by many a reveller in the late 1970s and 1980s. This nightspot was the place to be for a tipple and a mingle with friends, and there were many disappointed Cestrians when it closed its doors.

Mercia Square

Mercia Square in Frodsham Street existed from 1970-1990 and was a shopping development that housed lots of popular stores and bars, including the popular Duke's Wine Bar, and the Army and Navy stores.

It was a thriving hub for many but was completely demolished in February 1990.

C&A

Many of you will remember being dragged to C&A for your school essentials, and although sometimes its fashions could be dubious, we do feel nostalgic for C&A.

Chester's branch, on Foregate Street opened in 1972 after the former Classic cinema closed two years earlier. It was a big part of the city centre but sadly in 2000, the clothing retailer closed its entire British operation, making 4,800 staff redundant.

Woolworths

Back in the 1970s, Woolworths was initially located on Eastgate Street on the site currently occupied by New Look, before later moving to C&A's old premises on Foregate Street.

Famous for its pick and mix sweets and music selection, 'Woolies' featured in so many people's childhoods over the years, so it was sad when the company went into administration in 2008.

The Foregate Street branch closed on December 30 2008 and Primark soon reopened in its place.

Outside loos in the city centre

A particular request in this list by Chronicle editor Michael Green, who said it's not really the open air toilets he misses as such, but rather the amusement caused by their instalment in Chester back in 2013.

The council spent £9,000 trialling the giant sized 'potties' in order to stop drunken lads relieving themselves on the historic Rows.

Public reaction to the loos, which allowed up to three men to go at one time was huge and could always be relied upon as a main talking point!

Chester Infirmary

We have a much bigger operating hospital today but many Cestrians will look back fondly at the Chester Royal Infirmary, for all kinds of reasons.

Founded in 1755, in its early years the infirmary was entirely funded by public subscriptions. For years it specialised in surgery and outpatients but after all hospital services were moved to a purpose-built site on Liverpool Road, the infirmary was finally demolished in 1994.

The apartment block St Martins Way was later built on the site.

Brannigans

You can definitely describe Brannigans as being a mainstay of the nightclub scene in Chester back in the late 1990s.

It first opened in the former ABC cinema building on Foregate Street in October 1995 and was one of the biggest student nights of the week in Chester, with substantial refurbishments taking place in 1998 and 2005.

But sadly it closed in 2010, blaming tougher trading conditions and increased competition in the city.

BHS

So many of us were gutted when the 88-year-old department store went into administration in 2016, closing 163 stores across the country.

For decades BHS had given us good quality fashion for all the family, as well as furniture and an impressive home range.

At the moment, the former BHS building on Foregate Street remains empty and it is not yet known what will replace it.

Owen Owen

When we think of Owen Owen on Bridge Street we remember the distinctively fond smell from the little speciality food shop downstairs.

But the department store also sold things like crockery, furniture and clothes and was a mainstay on the Chester high street for more than 30 years before it closed for good in 1999.

Cinderella Rockerfella's

Another Foregate Street venue, Cinderella's was a very popular party spot in the 1980s.

Formerly Tiffany's, waitresses working in this three-storey building were known for wearing fishnet stockings and French maid uniforms.

Lots of you will have fond memories of nights out in Cinderella's.

The old Chester Market Hall building

To this day, Cestrians of a certain age still lament the loss of Chester's dearly-missed Victorian market hall, an imposing Baroque-style building next to the Town Hall.

This beautiful building was demolished in 1967 to make way for a new market and the Forum Shopping Centre.

And of course...the recently vacated Disney Store

Yes, we know it's only been gone for four months but we know many of you still can't believe that Chester no longer has a Disney Store.

There were resounding shockwaves across the city back in September when we reported the store, a mainstay of Foregate Street for more than 25 years, was to close.

It has since been replaced with novelty toy shop Hawkins' Bazaar.

