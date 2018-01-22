Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising appeal to provide the Countess of Chester Hospital with new kidney dialysis machines is now less than £5,000 away from reaching its target.

The renal unit at the Countess at present has 21 dialysis machines for the 68 patients who are being cared for. Each patient must have dialysis three times a week which takes from 4-6 hours and the strain on the body is equivalent to running a full 26 mile marathon.

Unit manager Sister Libby Critchley requested the charity fundraise for a further two machines which would increase machine availability and access for their patients and save waiting time.

Community fundraiser Angie Lopez said: “Since fundraising for the renal unit I have learned of the many reasons that patients need dialysis. These can range from a burst appendix, which can cause an infection in the blood known as sepsis, diabetes, pregnancy, polycystic kidney disease, also some medications for other illnesses can cause kidney damage and a need for dialysis.

“Dialysis is a lifesaving treatment, the patient’s quality of life is impaired, most patients are on the organ donor waiting list but finding a donor match can sometimes take years. I have much admiration for the patients who are going through this and so am very motivated to raise the money to buy the machines.”

The machines cost £13,200 each, The Countess Charity have held many fundraising events such as cream teas, raffles and cake sales and along with the support from many members of the local community such as Tarvin and Kelsall WI, Francis Columbine, Belgrave Chapter Masonic Lodges, Sing Me Choir and nursing staff from the renal and coronary care unit, collectively a fantastic £22,000 towards the £26,400 appeal has been raised.

The fundraising team are hoping to raise the remaining £4,400 by the end of March this year and are planning to celebrate reaching the goal at a live band night featuring The Drive and DJ Ian Gibbons which is being held at the Crowne Plaza hotel on Friday, February 23. Tickets are £10 each.

Anyone wishing to buy a ticket or help support the appeal can contact the Countess Charity office on 01244 366240 or email angie.lopez@nhs.net or visit the Countess Charity Facebook page.