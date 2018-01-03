Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police responded after dog walkers were allegedly threatened by a man with an imitation firearm on New Year’s Day.

Cheshire Constabulary say the incident was reported to have taken place at Newton Park, Newton , near the Kingswood retirement village, about 11.30am on Monday, January 1.

The imitation firearm, which is believed to have been aimed from a garden backing onto the park, was reported to have made a sound when it was discharged.

A local man has been arrested.

Cheshire Police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: “At around 11.30am on 1 January 2018 police were informed that a man had threatened dog walkers with what was believed to be an imitation firearm.

“Police attended and arrested a 38-year-old man from Chester on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”