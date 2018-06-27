Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupil power has launched a parent parking charter at an Ellesmere Port school.

Children at Whitby Heath Primary on Wyedale in Whitby have taken the initiative to help alleviate parking problems outside the school gates.

They have worked with the borough council’s road safety team, locality officers, local police community support officers and parents to develop the charter.

The approach will ‘challenge’ the way people travel to school and alleviate problems caused by inappropriate parking, it is hoped.

The project will see parents, drivers and school visitors making a pledge to reduce congestion and conflict outside the school.

It will also help in raising awareness of parking safely on surrounding local roads.

The council’s environment chief, Whitby ward councillor Karen Shore (Lab), said: “Pupils and staff working with both council and police officers have looked at the issues outside the school and have come up with rules and regulations to help alleviate the problems of parking at both entrances.

“Parents/carers and visitors will be asked to sign a pledge to stick to all the rules set out in the new Parent Parking Charter.

“The aim is to see a safer environment outside the school gates for our children and neighbours which in turn will benefit all members of our community.”

Headteacher Gill Morris added: “We are working together to try to resolve some of the parking issues faced outside school at peak times of the school day.

“The children face some challenging problems when trying to cross the road to school with drivers parking on the yellow zig-zag lines, on pavements and on double yellow lines outside school.”