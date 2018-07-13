Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse has announced the line-up for a brand new festival Young Takeover taking place on Saturday, July 14, at the multi award-winning theatre, cinema and library.

Young Takeover is a festival celebrating the arts and young creators from the borough.

It is programmed and run by members from Storyhouse’s Young programme, young people based in the area looking to gain experience in the creative industries.

Opening the festival on Saturday is Chester based band Outreach CH2, they will perform alongside singers Laura Wilson, George Williams and The Jarvis Brothers.

Other highlights include creative writing workshops for budding and accomplished writers, performances, poetry, arts and crafts and dance performances.

The entire Storyhouse building will be transformed into a stage, with events happening in the library, theatre, down corridors and in the lobby.

Hayley Lindley-Thornhill, Youth Projects Manager for Storyhouse, said: “The Young Takeover is special because it has been created by young people, it is what they want from an arts festival. “They have been involved in all aspects of creating the Takeover from planning, to programming and marketing and will be helping to run the festival on the day.

“We think it will be a great experience for teens and young adults to come and enjoy!”

Advance tickets are £5 (£7 on the door) see storyhouse.com for more information.