Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young cyclist was punched in the face after he was targeted by yobs who tried to pinch his bike and expensive mobile phone.

The 20-year-old victim had stopped his bike in a car park near Malpas Road, Northwich , shortly before 8.41pm on Friday, December 29, 2017, when he was approached by the two male offenders.

They tried to steal his mountain bike and iPhone X but the victim resisted.

Despite being punched to the face he managed to escape. As he ran off, one of the offenders said they would take his bike. He called police and the offenders fled the scene empty-handed. They were last seen running toward Parkfield Road.

One suspect is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of a thin build. He was wearing a balaclava and all dark clothing. He spoke with a local accent.

A second man is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build. He has a round face, messy blond hair and is in his early teens. He was wearing a yellow top and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Northwich police on 101 quoting incident number 737 of December 29, 2017. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.