There are fears up to 80 outlets could close at Debenhams which runs the iconic Browns of Chester department store.

Three profit warnings have been issued so far this year.

And on Monday Debenhams said turn around specialists KPMG had been brought in to maximise shareholder value.

Share prices plunged on the news leading the company to issue a statement to investors.

The company said it was still expecting full-year pre-tax profits of around £33 million, but this is below June’s downgraded forecast.

High street expert Bill Grimsey told The Mirror: “Debenhams is like House of Fraser – it’s knackered. They’re going to dump a load of stores because they can’t afford them.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they closed between 50 and 80 stores. The risk is they will ultimately go bust if they don’t improve their products.”

The retail giant acquired the Browns of Chester department store in 1976. Browns was founded in 1780 – just five years after the Chester Chronicle. The store has traded from its current Eastgate Street site since 1791.

In February The Chronicle asked Debenhams about the long term future of Browns of Chester around the time 320 staff were made redundant across the group in a shake-up of middle-management.

A spokesperson said: “We have no announcements to make on any store closures in our estate.”

Under chief executive Sergio Bucher, who joined the retailer in 2016, the chain has been refurbishing stores as part of his turnaround strategy.

Debenhams and other retailers are facing severe structural pressures and the firm has started shifting its focus away from fashion towards beauty products and gifts.

The drop in the share price has sparked rumours of a possible take-over.

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley is considering bidding for Debenhams to merge it with House of Fraser, the department store chain he acquired this summer, according to the Press Association.

Mr Ashley already owns just under 30 per cent of Debenhams, close to the threshold at which he must launch an official takeover bid.

He bought the assets of House of Fraser after the well known brand went into administration on August 10, 2018.

