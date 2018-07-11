Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gantry on the ramp leading into Chester Tesco car park is having to be dismantled after being hit by a van that was too tall to fit underneath.

The Mercedes Sprinter van got stuck under the structure at the Frodsham Street store when the driver failed to spot the maximum height sign on Monday afternoon.

It later emerged the collision had made the gantry unstable so contractors worked through the night on Tuesday to take it apart.

And the operation meant the car park had to be completely closed to shoppers for a time, although this morning a one-way system was in operation using the exit ramp only.

The van still appears to be stuck on the wrong side of the gantry on the entry ramp even though the tyres have been let down to decrease its height.

This is not the first time there have been problems on the ramp.

In January 2016 a Mercedes car blocked the car park after colliding with a central barrier on the way out.

The Chronicle has approached Tesco for a comment.