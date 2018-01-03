Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a grim start to the new year for a woman rescued from a house blaze which sadly claimed the life of a pet dog.

She was rescued by firefighters at the property in Woodchurch Lane, Ellesmere Port , before being taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Fire crews from Ellesmere Port, Chester and Powey Lane were called to the house about 11.10pm on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31).

The seat of the blaze was in the living room.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One woman was rescued from the property by fire crews before being placed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

"Sadly, as a result of the fire, one dog which was inside the property died.”

The firefighters, four wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reel jets and one safety jet to extinguish the blaze.

Crews also checked the loft and adjoining properties for smoke spread and used a large fan to clear the smoke. Crews were at the scene for six hours. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.