Cheshire Police are appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in Northwich involving two pedal cycles.

The incident happened on Station Road about 1.55pm on Thursday, August 9.

The rider of one of the bicycles was knocked from her bike and taken to hospital by ambulance; she is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Police are now trying to trace the second cyclist who fled the scene.

He is believed to have been riding an orange-coloured mountain-type bike. The rider is described as being a white, of medium build, about 5’10” tall with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing dark gym-type clothing. He rode off in the direction of Northwich town centre.

Anyone who can help police identify the man who left the scene of the collision is asked to contact PC Tony Hayhurst from the roads policing team by calling 101 or going to this link quoting incident number IML149441.