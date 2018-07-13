Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Ellesmere Port .

Two men were seen entering a house on Silverne Drive, Whitby , about 7.20pm on Thursday, July 12.

They conducted an untidy search of the property but at the moment it is unclear what was taken. The pair were later witnessed running away from the area.

The offenders were last seen on Fern Road heading in the general direction of Ellesmere Port Hospital .

Cheshire Constabulary is urging anyone who thinks they saw the offenders in the area or may know who they are to get in touch.

The force is also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the offenders.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell said: “Burglary is a serious offence in which people are targeted in their own home, which is the place they should be able to feel most safe.

“We are determined to identify the two men responsible for the burglary and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us.

“If you think you saw the offenders, may know who they are or have any other information that may help our investigation call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 121897, give us the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We also want to hear from anyone who believes they may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the offenders.”

To submit dashcam footage go online .