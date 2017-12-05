Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former GB wheelchair basketball star Anna Jackson, head coach and founder of Cheshire Phoenix Wheelchair Basketball Club, has been announced as one of the winners at the 2017 UK Coaching Awards.

Anna holds multiple coaching roles, including head coach of Wales’ U19 wheelchair basketball team and head coach of Angels of the North first division wheelchair basketball team.

Anna, from Chester, won more than 70 caps for the Great Britain wheelchair basketball team and played at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney.

She works hard to promote all three teams and supports the recruitment of players, coaches and volunteers as well as applying for funding and looking for sponsors.

She is also a tutor and runs wheelchair basketball coaching courses to inspire the next generation of coaches.

Anna said: “It’s amazing, I’m in shock. You do all the work for coaching for the love of it, but to be recognised is incredible.

“Seeing people develop, no matter how small the development is or gaining more confidence, that’s what gives me a real buzz.”

Also honoured on the night was David Unsworth, who has just completed a stint as caretaker manager of the first team at Everton FC.

David won in the Talent Development Coach of the Year category as manager of the U23 team, as well as the director of academy coaching.

The showpiece annual event is seen as one of the most prestigious within the coaching community and was held at The Honourable Artillery Company, City of London.

Chief executive officer of UK Coaching Mark Gannon said: “The 20th anniversary of the awards has seen some of the best examples of coaching throughout the nation celebrated. We would like to thank all of the finalists for their incredible services to coaching.

“We saw a record number of finalists nominated and our independent judging panel deliberated long and hard to acknowledge the people and organisations that dedicated their time to the development of others through coaching.

“Anna’s passion for coaching across three wheelchair basketball teams, whilst tutoring the next group of coaches is truly commendable.”