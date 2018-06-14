Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

House of Fraser’s decision to pull out of the £300m Northgate Development leaves the scheme hanging by a thread.

Its departure means the council’s agreement to fund the city centre regeneration project to completion lies in tatters.

That’s because the full council voted in October 2016 to bank-roll the scheme on condition the two main anchor tenants – Picturehouse Cinemas and House of Fraser – were in place.

This question-mark over funding is bound to cast doubt on the viability of the whole project.

The timing could not be worse as Cheshire West and Chester Council awaits the outcome of a compulsory purchase order inquiry.

Earlier this year the council, which owns 85% of the development land, put their case at the inquiry as to why they should be allowed to buy up the remaining 70 private plots to complete the jigsaw. And they also asked for consent to relocate the market hall and to ‘stop up’ various roads.

At the time the council barrister forcefully argued – against a backdrop of objections from those affected – the scheme was in the interests of Chester with ‘no financial impediment’ to it being delivered.

Just a few weeks later and the situation has changed as the tectonic plates of the retail landscape shift beneath our feet leading to House of Fraser’s withdrawal from Northgate and the closure of 31 stores.

The way developers build a scheme from scratch is to first secure the anchor tenants, like a department store, that will drive foot-fall. Other operators are then approached to jump on board and they did.

But the loss of House of Fraser could create a knock-on effect in reverse.

For a start there is no longer a reason to free up prime space for the department store by moving the Crowne Plaza hotel. The idea was a bigger and better Crowne Plaza would be a big draw in itself.

And it’s not known how other big retail names interested in Northgate will respond to House of Fraser’s departure.

Yet the council and even some critics in the business community believe phase one, based around a restaurant hub in the old library, a new market hall set in a civic square and with a cinema above, is still deliverable so making this element happen is the number one priority.

The problem is the justification for the compulsory purchase order to buy up private land encompasses both the less risky phase one and the high risk phase two containing the retail, including the now defunct House of Fraser department store.

By now it is expected the inspector, who could only consider evidence submitted at the time, will have passed his report to Secretary of State James Brokenshire MP for the final decision. His recommendation is unknown.

This is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the scheme as ING’s original version of the Northgate Development failed due to the credit crunch and now the council’s efforts are in jeopardy due to fundamental changes in the nation’s shopping habits which are impacting on the High Street.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has so far declined to comment.

But council leader Samantha Dixon maintained an air of confidence when she responded to the House of Fraser news last week.

She said: “It is obviously disappointing that House of Fraser’s financial problems have led one of our tenants to change their decision to be part of the Chester Northgate scheme.

“Whilst we remain committed to regenerating the Northgate area of the city and to delivering a high quality scheme, clearly we will reflect on the impact of this announcement. We will continue to keep the mix and phasing of the scheme under review and continue to engage with interested parties as we have done all along.

“The council’s planning permission provides the flexibility for us to make changes in reaction to changes in the market in line with our prudent approach to development. The retail element of the scheme is scheduled to be delivered in the second phase of the development and so House of Fraser’s decision at this point does not fundamentally undermine our ambition to see the comprehensive redevelopment of this vital part of the city.”