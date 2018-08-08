Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A water spray at a demolition site that will accommodate Chester ’s third Aldi store is NOT a broken pipe but a dust suppression system.

Aldi put out the explanation after concerned residents contacted The Chronicle bothered about what appeared to be a waste of water at the Parkgate Road location during the dry conditions.

Neighbours wondered if contractors had accidentally severed a pipe after the water was spotted spraying out for days on end but the supermarket giant says the system is necessary to keep down the dust.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We routinely use water to limit the spread of dust during the demolition process.”

She added: “We are demolishing a building as part of our preliminary site preparations for our new Chester store and we expect construction to begin later this month. We plan to open the store next year and we will keep the community updated on developments.”

Plans for Chester’s third Aldi supermarket were approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council last December despite concerns about ‘dangerous’ and ‘poor’ access.

Planning committee members agreed by seven votes to four to back Aldi’s application to demolish a former Mercedes Benz dealership and erect a food store and car park in its place.

Aldi already has stores in Boughton and Bumpers Lane.

And the discounter recently lodged plans to demolish the Bumpers Lane outlet but then build a larger food store on the same site.