Chester pleasure boats The Lady Diana, The Mark Twain and The Jackie have been craned out of the Dee for an overhaul to make sure all craft are shipshape and Bristol fashion.

A crew from the Commercial Boat Services team, part of Bithell Boats Ltd, were in charge of the operation to lift a total of 84 tonnes of craft out of the water on to the Sandy Lane car park.

The family-owned company, which operates the well known pleasure boats under the company’s ChesterBoat brand, carry out the exercise every two years.

Owner Brian Clarke, who has been involved with the business since 1979, explained: “What we’re doing today is lifting the passenger boats out for their biennial inspection.

"What happens is we lift them out, we give them a clean up, we paint them up and we have a government inspection to make sure that everything’s all in order. We change the propellers, the bearings and do all the maintenance and then in a week’s time they’re back in the river.

“Luckily, as part of our organisation we have a commercial team and they’re the guys you’ve seen doing all the lifting today,” added Brian, who said this arm of the business, which has contracts with national organisations like British Waterways, moves boats, salvages boats and raises sunken boats.

“Everything to do with boats and the water is our game!”

The crane used on Thursday had a capacity to lift up to a staggering 250 tonnes.

Brian said The Mark Twain weighed in at 27 tonnes, The Jackie – named after the late Jackie Leech known as the ‘swan lady’ – weighed 25 tonnes and the Lady Diana is the heaviest of all at 32 tonnes.

He commented: “We got the Lady Diana in 1981 when the late Princess Diana was Lady Diana and engaged to Prince Charles. We’ve kept with the name and it’s a name people know and I think are very fond of.”

The boat company owner thanked Cheshire West and Chester Council for allowing Sandy Lane car park to be used for the overhaul. The boats will go back in the water on Friday, February 2.

ChesterBoat offers a range of cruises varying from sightseeing to parties. Safety on the boats remain a high priority with regular drills taking place, including a recent safety drill that involved local emergency services.

Last summer, just prior to an emergency evacuation exercise aboard the Lady Diana, skipper Paul Blessing saved a child from drowning after a runaway pram ended up in the river.