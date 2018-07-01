Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are huge question-marks over the future of Chester ’s £300m Northgate Development but big retail and restaurant names appear to be interested if it ever happens.

Northgate was dealt a massive blow when House of Fraser announced it would no longer deliver the anchor store for the city centre regeneration scheme.

But it was only at the start of the year that an inquiry considering a compulsory purchase order by Cheshire West and Chester Council heard some of the high profile retail names expressing interest.

It’s already been reported the council has ‘agreed terms’ with H&M for a 20,956 sq ft store, with Top Shop for an 11,937 square feet unit and New Look for a 25,241 square feet store.

But Paul Marshall, of Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL), also told the inquiry the council was ‘in detailed discussions’ with fashion retailer Superdry for a new lease on a 7,000 sq ft unit.

Phase two, involving the bulk of the retail, will have to be redesigned given House of Fraser’s withdrawal.

Council sources suggest the priority right now is to deliver phase one, which would be based around a restaurant hub in the old library, a new market hall set in a civic square and with a six-screen Picturehouse cinema above. Controversially, there are also plans to demolish the existing Crowne Plaza hotel and build a bigger and better version elsewhere within the scheme.

With respect to phase one, contracts have already been exchanged with restaurant chain Cosy Club for a 5,307 sq ft unit on the ground and first floor levels of the former library and with Tapas Revolution for a 2,961 sq ft outlet next to the proposed food hall and market under the planned cinema.

Referencing a 3,032 sq ft unit, Mr Marshall, from JLL, told the CPO inquiry: “We have agreed terms and instructed solicitors on a deal with Wagamama.”

Wagamama, which has a successful restaurant at Cheshire Oaks , is an Asian-inspired and Japanese chain where dishes are ‘whisked to long communal tables’.

And Mr Marshall added that terms had been agreed and solicitors instructed on a deal over a 3,052 sq ft unit with Italian chain Zizzi, who used to operate a restaurant in Newgate Street until it was taken over by Brazilian steakhouse Picanha.

He said there had been ‘strong interest’ from additional restaurant brands on two other units.

“We would anticipate that terms will be agreed on both of these units in Q1 2018,” said Mr Marshall. “This places us in a strong pre-leasing position for the food and beverage sector with strong interest in over half of the proposed restaurants in phase 1.”