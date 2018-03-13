Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire rural community is to get its village hall extended and modernised thanks to a £61,720 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s Community Action Fund, will be used to modernise Cotebrook Village Hall in Stable Lane.

Judith Walters, chair of the management committee, believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of the people living in the area.

She said: “This project will provide a real boost to the local community of Cotebrook. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to the refurbishment of our village hall taking shape over the next year.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith from WREN said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the improvements to Cotebrook Village Hall and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people across Cotebrook.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon.”

Judith Walters hopes the refurbished hall will be finished by the end of this year. The refurbishment will extend the facilities by providing an extra room in addition to the main hall, allowing the local community to participate in more activities.

The toilets will be modernised while also providing a new wheelchair accessible cubicle. The kitchen will be increased in size to facilitate events that require more extensive catering facilities.

The front of the hall will be rebuilt with a more attractive façade making the hall more appealing externally while retaining its standing in the local environment.

“All these changes will modernise the hall and make it appropriate for our community in the 21st century,” said Judith.