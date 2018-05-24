Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Chester are urging residents to be extra vigilant following an overnight spate of thefts from vans.

At least seven vans were targeted in the Upton-by-Chester , Kingsway and Mickle Trafford area.

The crimes are believed to have taken place overnight between Tuesday, May 22, at 6.30pm and Wednesday, May 23, at 8am.

Detective Sergeant Andy Smith, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Over the last two days we have seen a noticeable increase in the amount of vans being broken into overnight with tools or money being stolen.

“It is really important people remove any items from their vehicles overnight and always ensure they are locked to prevent them from being targeted by thieves.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find those responsible and I would encourage anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour to come forward and report it to us.”