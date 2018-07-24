A driver suffered minor injuries after his van overturned on Sealand Road near Chester this afternoon (Tuesday, July 24).
The incident happened close to the junction with Western Avenue, Blacon , just before 2pm.
Paramedics were called to the one-vehicle collision in which is it believed the male driver suffered minor injuries.
Cheshire Police were also at the scene helping to keep the traffic flowing although the road was blocked for a short time.