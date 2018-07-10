Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A van driver had a bad day after his vehicle got stuck under the canopy leading into the Chester Tesco car park.

He must not have seen the restricted height warning sign on the ramp at the Frodsham Street store.

His white Mercedes Sprinter was too tall causing it become jammed under the canopy on Monday afternoon (July 9).

As well damage to the van and canopy, the incident meant no other vehicles could access the car park.

So staff, who communicated with each other by radio, had to direct cars both up and down the exit ramp.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called because a sign had become dislodged and unsafe but in the end the matter was left for Tesco to sort out.

This is not the first time there have been problems on the ramp.

In January 2016 a Mercedes car blocked the car park after colliding with a central barrier on the way out.