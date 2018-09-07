Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 12-year-old boy from Chester spent his summer break taking on a mammoth cycle challenge in France to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Michael Fowler, who attends Upton-by-Chester High School , took on three of the biggest Tour de France mountains - Col du Galibier, Alpe D’Huez and Mont Ventoux - to raise vital funds for Reverse Rett in aid of his little sister Ciara.

Ciara, who is nine this month, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome just before her second birthday in 2011. The condition strikes healthy girls just after they have learned to walk and say a few words.

Michael, who lives in Guilden Sutton, said: “Rett syndrome means that Ciara can’t do most things that we can do. Her disability means that she can’t walk, talk, eat and much more. She has been in hospital many times and still has lots of seizures, which are scary to see.

“Now when I look back, I feel incredibly sad because of all the things that Ciara has not been able to do and still can’t. When I am running around playing with my little sister Sofia, I can only wish that one day I will be able to do the same with Ciara. This is why I am attempting this challenge, as I want Ciara to be cured.”

Michael and his dad Neil who himself has completed many cycling challenges as part of Team Ciara set off for their 3 Summit Challenge on August 18, arriving in their first destination after a 17 hour journey.

Day one of the challenge saw Michael take on Col du Galibier which is 2,645 metres above sea level.

Although extremely tired from the first ride Michael was ready to take on Alpe D’Huez the following day. In a video post on the Team Ciara Cycling Facebook page he did admit he was feeling “a bit nervous” ahead of the ride as he now knew what to expect.

Dad Neil said: “As it turned out, he needn’t have worried. Once he’d got beyond the difficult opening kilometres, the smile was back and he was away. I’d like to say he dragged me up the mountain, but he didn’t, he dropped his old man! A German cyclist who watched Michael ride away from me said, “That’s one strong little boy.....after today, he is a man!”

After a day’s rest Michael was ready to take on the final phase of the challenge Mont Ventoux which is the highest mountain in the region and has been nicknamed the “Beast of Provence”.

Michael was unbelievably nervous and really struggled eating his breakfast. Watching numerous YouTube videos about the mountain the day before, didn’t seem to have done him any favours at all.

But Michael needn’t have worried and he completed the summit with a huge smile on his face before turning to go back down to then ride it again with his dad.

Michael said: “After watching my Dad do various cycle challenges over the years I always wanted to get involved myself and I am really happy that I have been able to do this for Ciara.

“The challenge was very hard and each mountain was very different but I was determined not to let Ciara down”.

Neil added: “Raising awareness of Rett Syndrome and fundraising seems to get harder each year. I couldn’t happier that Michael is joining the fight against Rett Syndrome and couldn’t be prouder of what he’s achieved and the determination he showed in cycling up and down three of the toughest mountains in the Alps at such a young age.”

So far Michael has raised over £7,000, divided between Reverse Rett, Claire House Childrens Hospice and to help fund the purchase of a specialist wheelchair bike for Ciara. If you would like to donate to his appeal you can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ciara-fowler-wheelchair-bike

To date, in excess of £100,000 has been raised for Reverse Rett by Team Ciara , all of which has gone to help fund the ongoing search for a cure.