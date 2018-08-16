A serious collision shut the M6 motorway in Cheshire.

The incident involving several vehicles occurred on the southbound carriageway between J19 Knutsford and J18 at Middlewich and Holmes Chapel.

Emergency services and Highways North West attended on the scene.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Traffic stopped on the M6, Cheshire, southbound between J19 #Knutsford and J18, Holmes Chapel and Middlewich due to a multi vehicle collision."

