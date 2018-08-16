A serious collision shut the M6 motorway in Cheshire.
The incident involving several vehicles occurred on the southbound carriageway between J19 Knutsford and J18 at Middlewich and Holmes Chapel.
Emergency services and Highways North West attended on the scene.
A Highways England spokesman said: "Traffic stopped on the M6, Cheshire, southbound between J19 #Knutsford and J18, Holmes Chapel and Middlewich due to a multi vehicle collision."
Key Events
Appeal for information
The M6 in Cheshire has now reopened following a serious collision earlier today.
At approximately 11am today, Thursday, August 16, officers were called to reports of a collision on the M6 near Knutsford.
The incident, which involved a black Mazda 6, a silver Chevrolet Matiz and a Renault HGV, occurred on the southbound carriageway near to Knutsford Service Station.
As a result of the collision a full closure was put in place on the southbound carriageway. The road reopened at approximately 2.45pm.
One person is believed to have sustained serious injuries; he has been taken to Salford Royal Hospital.
Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 156122.
Information can also be submitted online at general enquiries.
To submit dashcam footage to police go online at dashcam footage.
M6 reopen but long delays remain
The advice is to allow extra time for journeys
Recovery now under way
Diversions in place
Closure likely to last for 'several hours'
Statement from Cheshire police
The M6 in Cheshire is currently closed southbound following a serious collision near Knutsford.
The incident, which involves two cars and a HGV, was reported shortly before 11am today, Thursday 16 August.
One person is believed to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and has been taken to the Salford Royal Hospital
Police and fire remain at the scene and a full closure is currently in place on the southbound carriageway from junction 19, Knutsford, to junction 18, Middlewich.