The University of Chester fears a £60m cash injection into the local economy could be put in jeopardy along with this area’s contribution to the Northern Powerhouse vision.

Later today (Tuesday) councillors will decide on a retrospective planning application for the university’s science and engineering department at Thornton Science Park, Ince .

Their own planning officers recommend rejecting changing the site from an industrial to an educational site based on advice from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The HSE is concerned about dangers to students because of the risk of toxic gas release or an explosion associated with being so close to Stanlow oil refinery.

But the university says the problem is educational use is so broad it treats vulnerable young children in a crèche the same as 18-year-olds trained how to respond in the event of an emergency.

Vice Chancellor Tim Wheeler , who will address the planning committee in person, points outs residential housing and Elton Primary School are within a similar radius of Stanlow.

He fears the consequences of a refusal decision not only for the 700 Thornton-based students but for 560 employees of technology companies based at the science park.

Professor Wheeler said: “I think if you’re a planner and you’ve got advice from HSE, what’s the easiest and most straightforward way of resolving that and that’s probably to go with their advice.

“But it’s not a planner’s decision, it’s the committee’s decision.”

Citing evidence the science park’s annual contribution is worth £60m to the local economy, he added: “They will have to weigh that advice against the economic issues that would result from the severe truncation and reduction in what we can do here.”

Talking about the science and technology companies that have chosen to locate at the park, he explained: “The reasons they want to be here is access to a skilled workforce.”

Professor Wheeler, who does not rule out an appeal if necessary, said the site was gifted to the university by Shell for the nominal sum of £1 plus 20 pence in VAT. Since that time ‘tens of millions’ of pounds had been invested.

He says ‘extensive due diligence’ was carried out prior to acquisition but also claims the council planning department offered reassurances at the time.

Problems arose after the council later suggested the university apply for a Local Development Order, said Professor Wheeler.

This was a mechanism to allow the site to expand rapidly without having to apply for planning consent for every new building provided strict guidelines were followed. But at this point HSE raised concerns.

The university was then advised to lodge a retrospective planning application for its science and engineering department to which the agency objected.

Professor Wheeler commented: “We are cautious but when you get senior staff from the council saying there isn’t an issue you take it in good faith.”

The Vice Chancellor said ‘one way or t’other’ current students would be able to finish their courses and those signed up to start in October would be kept informed.

Alternative options could involve relocating the educational buildings or the entire science park away from Stanlow but this is not something the university wishes to contemplate at this stage.

■ The majority of student buildings on site are designed to act as refuges in case of emergency which means they are ‘robust’ and feature air handling systems to isolate them from the external environment.