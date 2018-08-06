Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mountainboarders from all over the country will be converging at Harthill Adventure Park near Chester for the ATBA-UK Mountainboard Championship on August 25-27.

On Saturday, the competition kicks off with fast paced boardercross.

In each race, four riders speed down a specially designed track and skill and speed are equaled with chance and tactics, which makes it an exciting discipline to spectate.

On Sunday they will see Downhill, a little calmer to watch with a chance to get technical about each section of the track.

This is all about speed, racing against the clock.

Monday’s competition has the riders getting airborne to show off their skills and perform huge Freestyle tricks like backflips, frontflips and spins.

A panel of experienced judges decide who is best.

The results from all three disciplines will give a UK overall result.

Will you be cheering for World champion Matt Brind to achieve his 10th UK title?

Or maybe for the local Hales Team for their eighth Team win?

The chairman of the ATBA-UK said: “This is an ideal opportunity for people to see mountainboarding at its highest level with competitors visiting from across the UK and beyond.

“We’re really excited to be at Harthill Adventure Park with their purpose built boardercross track and huge jumps.

“The Hales Team are strong contenders for the Team Challenge.”

Refreshments will be available throughout the event.

The competition starts at noon each day and is free for spectators.

For more information visit www.atbauk.org or www.harthilladventurepark.co.uk .