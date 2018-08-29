Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When former Chester couple Alan and Judith Kilshaw bought twin American babies over the internet in 2000 it sparked international outrage on both sides of the Atlantic.

But a messy legal situation saw sisters Kimberley and Belinda returned to the States where the Daily Mirror has tracked them down now aged 18 and studying at university.

The newspaper reports the young women are ‘looking forward to a brilliant and happy future... a world away from their dark and chaotic start in life’.

Back in 2000 Alan and Judith Kilshaw – who have since divorced – paid £8,200 to an online ‘adoption broker’ for the twin girls, who today live under different names.

The Kilshaws already had two boys, James and Rupert, but wanted a third child. Judith had two daughters from a previous marriage.

The deal prompted public outrage after the reviled couple brought the baby girls back to North Wales.

Kimberley and Belinda were swiftly taken into the care of Flintshire social services and were later returned to The States.

It transpired the babies had already been ‘sold’ to American couple Vickie and Richard Allen for £4,000, who had been looking after the girls for two months.

The Kilshaws toured the TV studios, including an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, putting their case to the public but were dubbed ‘Britain’s most hated couple’.

The couple fought and lost an expensive ‘tug of love’ legal battle which saw them go bankrupt.

Their £230,000 seven-bedroom home in Buckley was repossessed and they moved into a bungalow Alan owned in Rushfield Road, Westminster Park , Chester, which was subsequently sold by trustees appointed following their bankruptcy. A qualified solicitor, Mr Kilshaw was struck off in a case unrelated to the adoption saga.

Later they tried to make a living based on their notoriety.

Author Brian Gorman wrote a book about the couple but could not find any interested publishers. Judith said: ‘The same comment kept coming back: ‘It’s well-written but we don’t like the subjects.’’ And there was a stage show at Chester’s Gateway Theatre entitled Meet The Kilshaws in which the couple talked candidly about their lives since being propelled into the media spotlight.

Plans by the couple to develop a pop career with a self-mocking CD, also called Meet The Kilshaws, based on the theme tune to The Flintstones, failed to take off.

The couple split in 2006.

But in 2009 Judith married new partner Stephen Sillett, a homeless busker 13 years her junior. In a bizarre twist, she was given away by Alan at Wrexham register Office.

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror just weeks after the twins started at university where they are studying social sciences, their adoptive mum told the paper how ‘her babies’ had flourished despite their difficult start in life.

The proud 56-year-old said: “At times it has been tough, sure it has, but they are our babies and we cannot be more proud of them.

“They have grown into fine young women, each with their own dreams and ambitions.

“Nothing will hold them back from their goals. From the day they were brought to us they have been raised with unconditional love.

“God blessed them into our care and we are forever grateful.”