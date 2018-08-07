Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes are flooding in for 11-year-old Cameron Rowley from Ellesmere Port who has died following a three year battle with cancer.

Life-long Chester FC supporter Cameron passed away at home yesterday (Monday, August 6) surrounded by his family.

His dad Brendan wrote on Facebook: “It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I tell you this afternoon my hero Cameron grew his angel wings and flew to heaven. He was surrounded by his loving family.

“He found peace with all the support from his family and many friends and has now moved on to a pain free place.

“He was such a loving and giving person and everything that made him the best person we know will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know him.

“I could never be more proud of you son for never giving up, you have battled hard for over three years, you were the best role model for your brothers. You spread happiness and joy in everything you did and I am so thankful and privileged to be your dad Cameron Rowley.

“Sweet dreams son, goodnight god bless, I love you more than anything in the world.”

Cameron was diagnosed with desmoplastic small-round-cell tumour (DSRCT) – a very rare and aggressive form of cancer - in April 2015 after being taken ill during a family holiday to Mexico.

Since then Cameron, who attended The Oaks Primary School in Ellesmere Port and was due to start high school in September, underwent chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumour at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital followed by radiotherapy treatment at Clatterbridge Hospital in Wirral.

However, in December 2016, Cameron’s parents Brendan and Jacqueline - who is facing a cancer battle of her own - were given the heartbreaking news that the tumour was showing signs of regrowth and the only option was another type of chemotherapy which would have the sole purpose of prolonging and improving Cameron’s quality of life.

Since then Cameron’s parents and three brothers Ben, Jack and Ethan have spent time making memories and enjoying what time they had left with the football mad youngster.

In February Cameron, his dad and his dad’s partner Sam were invited to Everton FC to watch a game against Crystal Palace where Cameron met some of the players including one of his heroes Wayne Rooney.

Then in May, dad Bren and the boys travelled to Wembley to watch Cameron’s other favourite team Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Unfortunately the score wasn’t what they’d hoped for when Chelsea lifted the trophy but they had an unforgettable day together.

Since Cameron’s death was announced tributes have been flooding in from friends and family and the football community.

The Chester FC club Twitter account put out a tribute following the team's 3-0 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday night.

It said: "Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of Cameron Rowley – who has sadly passed away. He was an inspiration to many, and will be missed. That win tonight was for you, mate."

Chester FC’s Matty Hughes said: “Words can’t describe what all the family are going through right now I’m so sorry. I met Cameron back in 2015 at our training session and stayed in touch ever since. What an absolute hero and inspiration he was not only to me but everyone who ever met this little boy. You’ve fought till the very end and I’m so proud of you! Goodnight god bless my little buddy.”

Stadium announcer at the club Robbie Clegg said it was an honour to spent time with Cameron in the PA room. “Let’s just dedicate our first win this season to the memory of Cameron Rowley, a real fighter and a true blessing to his family. Heartbreaking news!”

Former Chester FC defender Ben Heneghan, who currently plays for Blackpool met Cameron many times during his time at Chester FC. He tweeted: “Devestated to hear the sad news of the passing of young Cameron Rowley, such a brave little man, always a smile on his face, sleep tight little man, you are loved by many.”

In January this year Cameron was proud to lead the Chester FC youth team out in their vital fundraiser game against Gateshead.

Chester FC Academy head coach Calum McIntyre tweeted last night: “In absolute bits to hear of the passing of young Cameron Rowley. Your incredible courage in your battle has been simply inspirational.

“Thank you for leading us on one of the biggest nights for so many of us. We were so proud for you to lead us. Sleep tight little man.”

(Image: Dale Miles)

Steph Oscroft from Chester FC Community Trust met Cameron many times when he was ball boy and mascot for the team.

She said: "Cameron is an inspiration to all, who never let the challenges he faced get in the way of his love for his family, football or the Blues. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

"RIP Cameron Rowley."