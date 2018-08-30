Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A member of staff at the University of Chester has raised over £1,000 for a charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

Sandra Lawson is a Wellbeing Information Point Advisor in the Student Futures team at the university.

She took part in the Deva Divas Triathlon, a ladies-only race, which consists of a 750m swim, 25km bike ride, and 5km run.

Sandra’s impressive efforts have raised over £1,000 for the national UK charity PAPYRUS.

A bake sale held at Student Futures at the university raised over £93, which has helped towards her final total.

Sandra said: “The glorious weather on the day, and the river temperature of 22 degrees meant that I didn’t have to wear a wetsuit, so apart from swallowing a few gulps of the River Dee, the swim went OK.

“The cycle out to Marford and back was fairly traffic free, but the sun was getting hotter and the hill up to Eccleston was a bit challenging.

“Finally, the run!

“It was very hot, with no shade, so any water given out went straight over my head.

“But, in Forrest Gump style, I kept running – it wasn’t pleasant, but I finished!

“I was very pleased with my total time of 1 hour 56 minutes and 47 seconds.”

She added: “Thank you so much to everyone who sponsored me, and for all the support and encouragement.

“Well done also to all the other ladies who completed the challenge and thank you to the Deva Divas Team at the Chester Triathlon Club.”

Those wishing to sponsor Sandra can still do so via the fundraising website uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SandraLawson1

To find out more about PAPYRUS, visit www.papyrus-uk.org .