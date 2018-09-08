Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old man who died following an incident outside a Runcorn pub has been named by police.

Eddie O’Rourke, of The Clough, Runcorn, sustained a serious injury outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village last night (Friday, September 7).

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance outside the pub at around 8.30pm.

Eddie was taken to Warrington General Hospital via ambulance but sadly died.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

A murder investigation has been launched and two teenage boys from Runcorn have been arrested in relation to the incident.

They are currently in custody helping police with their enquiries.

Third suspect sought

Detective Inspector Adam Waller, of Cheshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are working incredibly hard to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

“Two teenage boys from Runcorn – aged 16 and 15 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and we are currently trying to trace a third suspect.

“I would like to reassure the community that, at this stage, this is believed to be an isolated incident.

“Local officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community and anyone with any issues or concerns is urged to speak to them.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

DI Waller added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was driving along Main Street or Castle Road at around 8.30pm and thinks they may have dashcam footage of the incident or anything else that may aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call Cheshire police on 101, quoting IML 177899, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can submit dashcam footage here.