Emergency services are at the scene of a reported three-vehicle collision on the A55 near Chester .

The accident happened on the Wales-bound carriageway, between the junctions with the A41 and the A483 Wrexham Road , about 3.10pm today (Monday, July 30).

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind said: "Police officers are in attendance at the scene of the collision, which is reported to involve three vehicles."

North West Motorway Police posted the precise location of the incident as being at the bottom of the slip road near the junction with the A483 Wrexham Road.

It is not yet known whether anybody is injured.