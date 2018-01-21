Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three T arporley Sixth Form College students have received offers from Oxford University, after undergoing a rigorous selection process.

Sam Barrett has received an offer from Keble College to study mathematics and computer science; Tom Harrop and Jonathan Melia have offers to read engineering at New College and Balliol College respectively.

Director of Sixth Form College Chris Nuttall said: “We are absolutely delighted that the boys have not only received offers but have all received places at their chosen colleges.

“This is a fitting reward for all their hard work and exceptional achievements throughout their time with us at Tarporley.

“We are confident that they will perform very well in their forthcoming exams and we know they will thrive in their new academic surroundings.”