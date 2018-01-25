Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy motorway access to Ellesmere Port town centre is due to see a three-month project to create a cycle link from the town to the National Waterways Museum and the canal towpath.

Nearby occupiers have been informed work is planned to start on or shortly after next Monday (January 29) on a new 400m shared cycle path under junction 9 of the M53.

It is to be carried out for Highways England by construction firm Balfour Beatty Mott MacDonald.

Highways England says the project at the roundabout will improve safety and connectivity for cyclists between its own network and borough council roads.

The works will include changing footpaths into a shared cycleway, the installation of new signage, improvements to pedestrian crossing points and surfacing.

Some vegetation clearance is also required to accommodate the scheme.

Work will take place between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday while some weekend working may be required.

In order to enable the works and carry out the scheme safely, lane closures will be required on the A5032 Station Road, Oil Sites Road and South Pier Road with temporary three-way traffic lights to manage some traffic.

Occupiers have been told they may notice some activity overnight in setting up the working area which will take place on a number of occasions as the works progress.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the scheme.

Highways England adds: “It is possible that these works may cause some disruption and noise. However using industry best practice we will do everything to minimise any inconvenience.

“Works are subject to weather conditions therefore dates may change at short notice.”