Worries about ‘dangerous’ and ‘poor’ access were dismissed when plans for a third Aldi in Chester were approved.

Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee agreed by seven votes to four to back Aldi’s application to demolish the former Mercedes Benz dealership in Countess Way and erect a food store and car park in its place.

Ward councillor Jill Houlbrook (Con, Upton) had called the application in for a committee decision because of residents’ concerns about traffic, overdevelopment and the fact the site is not in a recognised retail area.

The council highways department offered no objection but only after lengthy negotiations that will result in longer two-lane approaches to the nearby roundabout, trials involving HGVs and a commitment by the developer to fund traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossings on Countess Way, Parkgate Road and Deva Link.

Cllr Houlbrook, who sits on the planning committee, told fellow members: “I don’t think I have ever heard a highways officer have to give such an explanation and try and defend the indefensible.”

The developer has agreed to fund repairs to the nearby towpath, about which Cllr Houlbrook joked: “If this plan goes ahead the towpath will probably be the only way you will be able to access this store because the roads will be jammed up.”

Customer cars would enter via a ‘not very wide’ existing bridge from Parkgate Road, she observed. All other vehicular movements, including delivery lorries and customer exiting, would be by Cousens Way leading to Gawer Park.

Cllr Houlbrook, an Aldi customer, commented: “I find it difficult to contemplate an application which would suggest that delivery lorries compete with shoppers exiting a store up a narrow road and the way you control it is to have times when the delivery lorries can come down.”

She also worried about the knock-on impact of putting double yellow lines on Cousens Way to keep the rear access clear as she fears the vehicles will simply park at nearby Bache Hall Estate instead.

“It’s not the right application in the right place, chairman, it really isn’t,” she added.

Cllr Norman Wright (Con, Marbury) said the coach on which members travelled for the site visit wanted to exit right out of Gawer Park but the driver was forced to go left.

He said: “I think it’s very dangerous coming out of there, traffic going at quite a good speed. There’s going to be an accident. I can see that happening.”

Cllr Gill Watson (Lab, Newton ) was worried about the commercial impact on the nearby Morrisons supermarket – which a retail study had shown was under performing – and the neighbouring retail centre.

But Cllr Peter Rooney (Lab, Ledsham and Manor), who moved approval, said: “I’m now going to buck the trend. What have we got here now? We have got a retail operation selling cars. How do they get the cars into a garage? They come on a very, very big transporter, probably with 10-15-20 cars on a transporter, and it managed to get around the tight bend that everyone is complaining about to deliver its cars.

“And the pub, doesn’t drink come on a big wagon in barrels? Doesn’t that manage to get around the corner as it is and they are proposing to widen it so that’s not going to be a problem.”

He said there would be three new pedestrian crossings to help people get in and out from Aldi but also the Countess of Chester Hospital . Forty jobs would be created.

“If it’s lousy to get in and out nobody will use and it will close. The same with Morrisons. If they are under performing that’s their problem,” he remarked.

Earlier, Cllr Adrian Walmsley told the meeting Upton Parish Council was opposed because of traffic concerns with similar sentiments expressed by visiting ward member Cllr Richard Beacham. (Lab, Newton) who said access was ‘poor’.

But George Brown, property director of Aldi stores, said a ‘high quality discount’ store was needed to serve the north of Chester and ease pressures on his company’s existing outlets at Boughton and Bumpers Lane. Aside from the 40 jobs, there would be £650,000 worth of highway improvements.

But he didn’t pull his punches when he told members: “We have advice from an eminent QC that if the application were to be refused it would ultimately be successful at appeal and costs would be awarded in our favour. We would very much welcome your support for this application.”