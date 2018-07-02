Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager is to represent the county in a grand final after being declared Miss Cheshire.

Nineteen-year-old Brittany Feeney from Little Sutton carried off the Miss Cheshire Great Britain title held at the Forest Hills Hotel in Frodsham and will now go on to represent the county at the Miss Great Britain grand final in September.

Brittany was sponsored by Booby Trapp corsets with Emma Nelson from Frodsham, sponsored by The Vintage Teapot, as runner-up.

Third place was Lucy Humphrey from Runcorn sponsored by Hair Majesty.

Fourth place was Georgia Urmson, also from Runcorn, sponsored by Tony Faulkner, owner of the Lady Heyes Holiday Park in Frodsham who kindly came to Georgia’s rescue when he heard that she didn’t have a sponsor.

Emily Jillian from Ashton Under Lyne sponsored by World Privilege Plus was fifth.

The directors of the event were Tricia Liedl, former Miss Lovely Legs of Great Britain, and her daughter Laura Wenton, former Miss English Rose and current Miss Wirral.

In a night filled with fabulous entertainment the show was compered by comedy star Bob Carolgees and included The Tricia Liedl Quartet and the children from the LA Stage Academy, run by Miss Cheshire director Laura Wenton, who gave a ‘phenomenal’ performance and had the crowd cheering for more.

The judges were John Gorman from the famous 60s group The Scaffold, Norah Button, former beauty queen and principal of the Liverpool Theatre School, Sylvia Lewis, a lifelong fundraiser recently recognised in the Queen’s Birthday honours, Laura Wenton, competition director and Sean Maloney, celebrity makeup artist.

Organisers say the standard of the competition was ‘very high’ with ‘14 lovely girls’ vying for the title.