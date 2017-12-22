The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teachers from Chester's Queen's School ended the Christmas term by showing their sixth form students a side of them they had never seen before.

In a directorial debut by Year 13 students, staff brought a little something different to the annual Upper Sixth Pantomime, by turning into rap stars for the day.

The good sport teachers gave an impressive performance of the Big Shaq rap hit Man's Not Hot, which had students in hysterics.

The school later wrote on Facebook: "So glad that this has given everyone a few giggles. Our teachers really are an amazing bunch.

"Hats off to them, creating memories and teaching pupils to step out of their comfort zones. And well done Year 13s for a superb directorial debut!"