Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tarporley War Memorial Hospital’s nursing team has been treated to a day of celebrations for their hard work and dedication.

The day started with the unveiling of new uniforms, which were kindly paid for by the Ashton Women’s Institute.

Barbara Green and Ruth Dodd, representing the local WI group, were thrilled to be invited to the hospital to join in the celebrations with the team.

As well as the WI, there were generous contributions from The Co-op, Tarporley, who provided fresh scones and strawberries for the afternoon tea, and Beauty Retreat Tarporely offered their services for the entire day, with relaxing hand and arm massages for the entire nursing team, as well as luxury goodie bags to take away.

Even the 1st Bunbury Brownies designed and hand crafted personalised bunting for the occasion.

The nurses were also joined by some of the respite and rehabilitation patients, currently staying at the hospital, to show their appreciation.

Afternoon tea was followed by a raffle for the nurses, with prizes including a meal at The Yew Tree, Bunbury, a bouquet of flowers from The Little Potting Shed, vouchers from The Old Fire Station Chocolate Shop, a spa and golfing voucher from the MacDonald Portal Hotel, as well as Skin Deep donating a whole range of Clarins samples for the nurses to take home.

Matron Rachel Cowley explained: “The past 12 months has seen so many changes here at Tarporley War Memorial Hospital and today as we celebrate Nurses Day, I would like to say a huge thank you to all our nurses for their dedication in the delivering the highest quality patient care to all our patients.”

The charity Hospital, first opened in 1919, is a nurse led facility specialising in care of the elderly, and is the only hospital of its kind in the country.

Next year will mark 100 years of serving the community with high quality, patient centred care.