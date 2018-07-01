Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grateful gran sought a royal seal of approval for her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Now Tarporley grandmother Betty Walker, 80, has received a letter from Buckingham Palace after writing to The Queen to praise staff at the hospital.

Betty has been so impressed by the care she has received this year after being diagnosed with cancer that she kept saying ‘if I could tell The Queen I would’.

Her granddaughter Lucy helped her do just that by typing out a letter and posting it on the day the Queen recently opened Chester Storyhouse.

The family didn’t expect to get a response but Betty was thrilled to see both her letter and the hospital staff being recognised.

“They gave me my life back,” Betty said. “Everyone from kitchens right through the different wards I’ve been on has been amazing,”

She added: “When I saw the envelope and picked it up I saw the sign on the back and thought ‘oh my, this is from The Queen!”

The letter came from the Queen’s Lady-in-Waiting.

Betty and her daughter Jayne stunned staff at the Countess by bringing the letter with them as Betty received chemotherapy treatment.

“We’ve all been really impressed with the teams at the Countess,” Jayne said. “We brought it with us to let everyone know.

“It’s just a bit of appreciation for everything they’ve done and it feels great to be able to give them a boost like that.”

Ahead of the NHS celebrating its 70th birthday ward manager Jane Blackwell explained just how things like this give staff a huge lift.

“This has been a special moment for so many of us today,” she said. “We are under a lot of pressure and it’s great to hear that Betty has had such a positive journey throughout from A&E to ward 43 and now through to outpatient care on ward 60.

“So many of our teams at the Countess have made a difference to her and everyone at the hospital should be very proud.”

With the news that the Queen has been feeling under the weather herself with a summer cold, Betty added: “I hope she feels better soon and is being looked after as well as I have been.”

The letter read: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter.

“Her Majesty was sorry to learn of your ill-health and The Queen hopes you are not too uncomfortable at present.

“Her Majesty thought it was kind of you to write to her and The Queen can well understand how grateful you are to the staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital for their dedication and care which continues as you receive treatment as an out-patient.

“I would like to send my good wishes to you for the future and I am to thank you once again for writing as you did.”