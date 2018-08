Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in Chester city centre yesterday (Sunday, August 12).

A 15-year-old was riding his bike near Grosvenor Park at 6.30pm when he was approached by an offender who then rode off on it.

The victim was not believed to be injured in the incident.