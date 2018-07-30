Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising ball in memory of a much-loved woman generated an amazing £13,100 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Sian Drew, from Hoole, died suddenly and unexpectedly aged 40 last year from heart complications caused by a virus.

Testament to how much she was loved is that more than 180 people attended the Summer Sunshine Ball at the DoubleTree by Hilton , Chester, on a beautiful evening.

Among the organisers was Sian’s beloved sister Rebecca Doigs, who had flown in from Australia. Sian was aunty to Rebecca’s two boys Isaac and Harry.

Sian, a graduate of Newcastle University and former Upton High School pupil, was a digital PMO manager with Chester-based MBNA where she had worked for about 18 years.

And the MBNA Foundation announced a donation of £5,000 at the ball where more than 40 local and national companies also donated prizes for the raffle and auction.

Star lots included a luxury holiday to Castell Son Claret Hotel, Mallorca, from The Inspiring Travel Company, whose UK headquarters are in Chester, plus a signed Liverpool FC football and shirt along with many exceptional prizes from restaurant group Living Ventures adding to the night’s success.

Nadine from ELS Photography kindly documented the event for free and even allowed guests to buy prints of the event for £1 with proceeds to BHF.

Best friend Jayne King, from Chester , described Sian, who was godmother to her two-year-old boy Harrison, as a 'very special lady'.

She said: “Sian was a huge part of so many lives. Her beauty inside and out is missed by so many, including her parents who live in Upton . She was such a loving, caring and happy person with a big heart; once you became her friend, it was forever.

"Over the past year since she died her friends and family have been doing lots of fundraising in her name.

“A team of friends ran the Great North Run due to Newcastle being a special place to Sian despite it being probably one of the most hilly half marathons in the country! Sian was never a keen runner (unless there was a sun lounger involved) but she would be proud of us for supporting a very worthy cause in her memory.

"She was much more of a party lover, so the ball was something we all thought she would have loved. In total about £26,000 has been raised in her name.”

For anyone who would like to donate, click on this link .